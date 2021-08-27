24,505 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.