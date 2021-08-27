$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce sales of $25.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.25 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

