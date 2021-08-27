$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce sales of $25.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.25 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.