258,044 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,584,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Cigna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $210.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,826. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

