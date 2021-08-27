$274.95 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post sales of $274.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Navient posted sales of $336.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

