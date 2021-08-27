30,000 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. 14,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,399. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94.

