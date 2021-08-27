$315.65 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $315.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.60 million to $319.70 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

