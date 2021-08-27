324,900 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,401,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.34. 1,299,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

