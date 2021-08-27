348,403 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,750,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. 854,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.26. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

