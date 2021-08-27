$35.27 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will announce $35.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million.

GNOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 141.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $143,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

