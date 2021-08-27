$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

MFIN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

