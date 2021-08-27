$374.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post sales of $374.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.82 million and the highest is $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

