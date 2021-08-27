37,742 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $305.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

