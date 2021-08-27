383,761 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 383,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,553,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Linde as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

