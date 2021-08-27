3,975 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.09. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.