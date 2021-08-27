3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of 3D Systems worth $159,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

