$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. The Gap reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

