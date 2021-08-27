424,730 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $71,139,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,821,000 after buying an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in 3M by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 32,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $195.05. 2,145,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

