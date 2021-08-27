$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $43.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

