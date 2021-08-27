43,594 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Dolby Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $99.32 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.