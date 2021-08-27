$467.45 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post sales of $467.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $474.06 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CXW stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

