$469.55 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $469.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.19 million to $492.25 million. Realty Income reported sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.61. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

