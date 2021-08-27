$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $479.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.50 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

OII opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

