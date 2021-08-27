48,223 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

