494,200 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 494,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,074,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 34.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 344.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 102,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

