4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $677,468.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.