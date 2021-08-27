$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW opened at $198.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.69. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.