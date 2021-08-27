$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the lowest is $5.10 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in CDW by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in CDW by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CDW by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.