520,960 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 520,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,398,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Canadian National Railway as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.35. 1,137,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

