527,599 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,524,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,538.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 75,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $193.30. 1,933,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.98. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

