$54.86 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report sales of $54.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $55.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $208.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,983 shares of company stock worth $47,016,383. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BigCommerce by 425,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

