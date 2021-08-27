$543.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $543.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the highest is $545.93 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

