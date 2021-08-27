$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $386.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

