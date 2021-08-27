595,939 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Acquired by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 595,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Centerra Gold accounts for about 1.4% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.20% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

