597,388 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,618,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.75. 1,839,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,543. The company has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

