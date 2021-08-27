5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.8 days.

FPLSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $$2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.25.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

