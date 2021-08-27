6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.77. 2,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

