61,960 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,799. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.