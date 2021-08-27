6,472,735 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,472,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,118,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.10% of TuSimple as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 2,108,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

