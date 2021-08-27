674,412 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 674,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,914,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,948,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.