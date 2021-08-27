$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report $7.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 over the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

