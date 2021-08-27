820,400 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 820,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,788,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,705.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 14,935,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,254,191. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

