$873.09 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post sales of $873.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $881.71 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $16,152,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

