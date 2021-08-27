$88.07 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.03 million to $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $361.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.87 million to $367.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $433.33 million, with estimates ranging from $430.70 million to $435.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 187,925 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

