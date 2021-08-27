9,000 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.71. 114,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

