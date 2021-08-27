961,700 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 961,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,665,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.71. 3,900,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.