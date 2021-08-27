A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.48

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 14689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $134,596. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.