Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.36 ($23.95) and traded as high as €21.60 ($25.41). Aareal Bank shares last traded at €21.54 ($25.34), with a volume of 263,720 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.88 ($25.74).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -17.66.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

