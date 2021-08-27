ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. ABB reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.