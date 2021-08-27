Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150,310 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Abbott Laboratories worth $311,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

