AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

ABBV opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

